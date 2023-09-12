Fire destroys home of a deaf Selma woman and her family

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A deaf mother of eight — now has nothing and nowhere to go — after a fire completely destroys her home.

The fire left three adults — and 10 children homeless — and without transportation — which means that they have no place to go — and no way to get there.

Forty-three year old Savannah Tower of Selma is deaf and non-verbal.

Three weeks ago her house caught fire and burned to the ground. It’s been a struggle for her and her family ever since.

“It’s hard already, just living. It gets even harder after you lose everything,” said Tower’s daughter Erica.

Tower contacted us — hoping she could tell her story — and reach out to the community — for the help her family needs.

We were able to communicate with Tower using Erica as a translator.

“She wants them to know that we really need their help. We need to get a home and some kind of vehicle. And help with getting the kids clothes and stuff for school,” Tower said.

Erica, her boyfriend — and their two kids — lived in the house with her mother. Since she knows how to sign — she helps her mother take care of business.

“Most of the time they don’t listen to her because they think she don’t know what’s going on because she’s hearing impaired,” she said.

It’s an attitude the Tower family hasn’t let destroy their spirit — like the fire destroyed their things.

“We have worked so hard towards getting that house and that truck,” said Erica.

“We were on a track to doing better things. And everything was ruined once that fire came through.”

A go-fund-me page has been set up to try and help Savannah Tower and her family — at gofund.me/64a50316.