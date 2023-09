No. 10 Alabama hits road against South Florida, eager to rebound from first loss of season

by WAKA Action 8 News

Alabama looks to rebound after faltering late in a 34-24 loss at home to Texas last week.

The Crimson Tide are 13-1 following a regular-season loss since 2008. Although they haven’t dropped consecutive regular season games during that stretch, the Crimson Tide did follow a defeat to rival Auburn with a loss to Oklahoma in the 2014 Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide has outscored opponents 460 to 160 in those 14 games following a regular season loss.

South Florida is two games into a rebuild under first-year coach Alex Golesh, who was offensive coordinator at Tennessee when the Volunteers beat Alabama 52-49 last season.

KEY MATCHUP

Porous USF defense that’s shown signs of improvement vs. Jalen Milroe-led Alabama offense eager to rebound from last week’s home loss to Texas. The Bulls forced five turnovers en route to giving Golesh his first win as a head coach. Replicating that success against the bigger, stronger, faster Crimson Tide will be difficult.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Alabama: Milroe has thrown for 449 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 92 yards and a pair of TDs through two games. WR Jermaine Burton has five receptions for 120 yards and two TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama won the only previous meeting between the teams 40-17 in 2003. South Florida led 17-7 late in the second quarter before the Crimson Tide scored the final 33 points. The Bulls visit Tuscaloosa in 2024 and 2026, completing a three-game contract. … USF stopped an 11-game losing streak with a 38-24 victory over FCS foe Florida A&M last week. The Bulls have lost 14 straight vs. ranked opponents. … Alabama has only lost three regular-season games against nonconference teams in coach Nick Saban’s 16-plus seasons. Two of those — Florida State and Louisiana-Monroe — came in 2007. The third was last week’s loss to Texas.

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) at South Florida (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Series record: Alabama leads 1-0.

