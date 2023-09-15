Child hit by car, seriously injured in Tallassee

by WAKA Action 8 News

An 8-year-old child has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Tallassee.

Tallassee police say the child was riding a bicycle at about 6:43 this morning when the accident happened at Oak Heights Road and Powers Avenue. Police say the child was hit while trying to cross the street on the bike.

The child was flown to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham for treatment. Police say the driver remained on the scene and will not be charged.