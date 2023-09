What’s Happening: September 15-17

by WAKA Action 8 News

The life and music of legendary singer Hank Williams are being celebrated this weekend in the River Region.

Hank Williams would have turned 100 years old on September 17. While he died in 1953, his memory is very much alive in both Georgiana and Montgomery with events planned in his honor.

Other events happening this weekend include an oyster festival, a silent music party and Bark in the Park.

Get the details in the video above from Action 8 News’ Savanna Sabb.