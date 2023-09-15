Woman arrested in Pike County murder

by WAKA Action 8 News

Pike County deputies have arrested a woman in the county’s latest murder.

Deputies were called Tuesday night to the 800 block of County Road 6618 in reference to a welfare check.

After making entry into the home, deputies discovered the victim, Randy Thorne, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

After further investigation, 61-year-old Lisa Tolin, of Banks, has been charged with murder and is currently in the Pike County Jail with no bond pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.

The Pike County District Attorney’s Office, Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Fire Department and the Pike County Coroner assisted in the ongoing investigation.