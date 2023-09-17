AP Top 25 College Football Poll: No. 13 Alabama out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015

by WAKA Action 8 News

No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years, and Georgia remained No. 1 on Sunday.

Georgia received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one.

After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama (2-1) saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128. That was the second-longest such streak in the history of the poll behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

The Crimson Tide are out of the top 10 for the first time since Sept. 27, 2015. The Tide dropped out of the top 10 that September after losing at Mississippi but moved back in Oct. 3 and went on to win a national championship.

The ugly 17-3 win against USF marked Alabama’s first game against a non-Power Five conference opponent since 2007 in which the Tide failed to score at least 20 points. In its previous 42 games against non-Power Five opponents, Alabama was unbeaten, with an average margin of victory of 40 points.

The rest of the top 10 included No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon.

Alabama still has the longest streak in the country of consecutive weeks being ranked at 249. That’s the second best of all time but still a long way behind the record. Nebraska, under Tom Osborne, was ranked for 348 straight weeks from 1981-2002.

IN AND OUT

Kansas State was the only team to fall out of the ranking this week after losing at Missouri on a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

No. 25 Florida moved back in for the first time since Sept. 24 of last season after upsetting Tennessee. The Vols dropped 12 spots to No. 23.

With the Gators back in the AP Top 25, Florida State, Miami and Florida are all ranked for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017.

NEXT WEEK: RANKED vs. RANKED

Doesn’t get much better than this slate of games.

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame. For the second straight year, it’s a top-10 matchup.

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama. Tide leads series 9-3 when both are ranked.

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah. The second meeting with both teams ranked. The first was last year.

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon. First regular-season meeting with both teams ranked.

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State. The Beavers and Cougars, the Pac-12’s left-behinds, have played 98 times but never before when both teams were ranked.

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State. Three of the last four meetings came when both were ranked.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (First place votes in parentheses; SEC teams in bold):

Georgia (57) Michigan (2) Texas (3) Florida State (1) USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Oregon Utah LSU Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Colorado Miami Washington State UCLA Tennessee Iowa Florida

Auburn received one vote. The 3-0 Tigers beat Samford 45-13 on Saturday.

