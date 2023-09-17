Sunshine, fall-like overnight temperatures, no rain this week

by Ben Lang

Sunday morning was mainly cloudy across our area, but sunshine returned during the afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the 80s to near 90°. Humidity fell Sunday afternoon behind a cold front. The front was southeast of Alabama by Sunday evening. With winds generally out of the north through Monday, lower humidity results in fall-like lows in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday night. Temperatures warm into the 80s with a mainly sunny sky Monday.

The rest of the week looks rain-free with sunshine also. There may be more clouds in the sky Tuesday and Wednesday, but sunshine remains in the mix each day. Thursday and Friday look mainly sunny. High temperatures warm into the 80s to around 90° each afternoon. Lows fall into the low 60s, perhaps upper 50s in some locations each night through Thursday.

The weekend looks rain-free with sunshine Saturday. Clouds may increase Sunday, but the rain chance looks too low to mention at this time. At least a small chance for rain returns to our forecast early next week. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 80s Saturday through Monday. Lows fall into the mid 60s each night.