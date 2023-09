by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Police spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News that at about 3AM Saturday, they were called to the 1200 block of South Holt Street. That’s where they found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.