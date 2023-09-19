Montgomery man charged with murder

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder in a fatal shooting.

Police have charged 20-year-old Deandre Lucas of Montgomery in the death of 21-year-old Ethan McCall, who was also from Montgomery.

McCall was shot on Tuesday, August 8, in the 3300 block of Fairground Road. He died September 13. Police say two other people were also shot, but their wounds were non-life threatening.

Police say Lucas was already in the Montgomery County Detention Facility for the following unrelated charges: five counts of attempted murder, firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, first degree assault and first degree robbery.

Police say he will remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.