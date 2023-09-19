Troy rehab worked charged with elder abuse

by WAKA Action 8 News

Troy police have arrested a rehab facility worker for elder abuse.

Police were called around 2:00 p.m. last Tuesday to Troy Health and Rehab after receiving a report that a person had been assaulted.

Once they arrived, management advised them that an employee had physically assaulted a resident.

27-year-old Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett, of Troy, was taken into custody for questioning.

Cowart-Birckett is charged with elder abuse and 2nd degree neglect, which is Class B felony.

She is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $50,000 bond.