USPS to hold job fair in Wetumpka

by WAKA Action 8 News

The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair this week.

The job fair will take place Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wetumpka Post Office on W. Fort Toulouse Drive.

Applicants also need to be fingerprinted at the Montgomery Main Post Office on Winton Blount Blvd. USPS says you will need to bring your Social Security Card and a valid Photo ID.

USPS says it it looked for Rural Carrier Associates and Assistant Rural Carrier in Deatsville, Eclectic, Millbrook, Prattville, Tallassee and Wetumpka.