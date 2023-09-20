A Mild Fall-Like Setup For Now

by Shane Butler

This mild weather pattern over us is sticking around and will continue into the weekend. Mornings will start out mild in the lower 60s and then afternoon temps warm into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. High pressure will be the main weather feature and that’s going to provide us tons of sunshine each day. The air will be dry and even though temps do warm to near 90 degrees, it won’t feel all that bad. We expect rain chances to remain slim to none through the workweek. The exception could come Thursday as a weak system works into our eastern counties. Model data is suggesting maybe a shower Thursday afternoon but that’s about it. The upcoming weekend is looking rain free but there’s a hint moisture begins to increase and lead to shower activity early next week. Until then, we get to enjoy a fall-like feel to the air. By the way, fall does officially begin early Saturday morning.