City council looking to bring city-wide camera system to Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma continues to look into bringing a city-wide camera system to the city.

Three companies demonstrated the capabilities of their camera systems to a special committee Wednesday at city hall.

City officials say the system would improve the overall public safety in the city.

The cameras would be placed at various locations around the city. And they would help law enforcement deter and solve crimes.

“This is one area that we all agree. We need city-wide cameras. What we are having to deliberate over is — who we get? What we get? How much it’s going to cost? And things of that nature,” said Councilman Clay Carmichael.

Committee members will grade the companies based on criteria that includes — system technology — service — experience — and cost. Then make a decision.