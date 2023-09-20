Montgomery County Commission approves nearly $145 million budget

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery County Commission has approved a nearly $145 million budget for FY 2024.

The approval marks a $12 million increase over the FY 2023 budget.

County officials say the budget includes money for public safety, employee raises and infrastructure improvements.

Funding for pay plan adjustments and employee merit increases are included in the budgets, and $1 million for public safety motor vehicles and security equipment.

The construction program budget provides funding for upgrades to County security equipment and improvements to other Montgomery County facilities.

“The Montgomery County Commission is proud to continue providing efficient services to the citizens of our county,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “We appreciate the hard work of our County Finance department in putting together another top-notch balanced budget that ensures Montgomery County continues to make the necessary investments to move our County forward while also ensuring the County continues to improve public safety, invest in our infrastructure and recruit the best employees to serve our County.”

The FY 2024 operating, self-insurance and special revenue budgets total $144,320,692.