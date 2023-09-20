Montgomery group donates booster seats to two MPS Pre-K programs

by WAKA Action 8 News

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, a local insurance company and non-profit are helping make sure Montgomery kids are safe.

Citizens That Care and Cedric Bradford State Farm partnered to donate booster seats to students in two MPS Pre-K programs.

In addition to the donations, it was an opportunity to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of proper car seat use.

According to the National Safety Council, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children.

Experts say that children should ride in the backseat at least through the age of 12.