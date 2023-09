by WAKA Action 8 News

A man faces state and federal charges that he shot and killed a black bear in Elmore County.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Michael Watkins is charged with killing the bear in the Wallsboro community. People had reported seeing the bear wandering in that area in recent days.

Watkins is charged with a conservation violation involving animals, hunting in a closed season and hunting after dark.