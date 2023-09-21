Man charged with stealing ambulance from Taco Bell in Greenville

by WAKA Action 8 News

A man is charged with driving off in an ambulance at the Taco Bell in Greenville at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn told Action 8 News that Bradley Paul Hariford is charged with stealing a Luverne EMS ambulance from the Taco Bell on Fort Dale Road.

Lovvorn says the ambulance was unlocked with the keys inside. He says customers saw him drive off, causing some minor damage to the Taco Bell.

Police pulled over the ambulance on North College Street and took Hariford into custody without incident.

Hariford is being held in the Butler County Jail on felony first degree theft of property and attempting to elude charges. Lovvorn said more charges could be filed.

Hairford was wanted for a probation violation in Florida. He will be sent back to Florida after he faces charges here, Lovvorn said.