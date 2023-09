by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman injured.

Police spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News this morning that officers were called to a hospital at about 12:45AM Tuesday. That’s where they found the victims, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Coleman says the shooting happened in the 2300 block of East Sixth Street.

She says there’s no other information available.