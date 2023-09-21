Tuskegee University Announces NFL Stadium Project

by Teresa Lawson

The National Football League in partnership with Tuskegee University is taking steps to ensure students have hands-on experience to help gain employment in the NFL. The league is working with Tuskegee University to ensure students have the chance to leave their marks on the national organization– by giving them the leeway to leave that mark either on the football field or off it.

60 to 75% of NFL players are African American and NFL officials want to ensure that students of color have the chance to work for the organization both on and off the field. This partnership gives students from the colleges of Architecture, Business, Building Science and Engineering will create plans for the mock stadium from conception to design.

Students haven’t yet been chosen to complete the project, once the design team is set they will travel to New York City in the spring to present their plans.

The stadium will be designed for Birmingham, as if the city were considering housing a new NFL team.