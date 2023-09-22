No. 13 Alabama hosts No. 15 Ole Miss with Milroe back as starting quarterback

by WAKA Action 8 News

Two straight subpar performances have knocked Alabama from the Top 10 for the first time in eight years — since a 2015 loss to Ole Miss.

A loss to the Rebels on Saturday could bump the Crimson Tide closer to the previously unthinkable position of unranked.

A win wouldn’t make the concerns go away, but it would be a big step in the right direction. The Rebels have a chance to make an early statement as contenders in the Southeastern Conference Western Division and snap a seven-game losing streak to Alabama.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s defense against Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss offense. The Tide offense has shown no signs of being able to win a shootout, as evidenced by a 17-3 win over South Florida. So it once again falls to the defense has to contain a big-play, fast-paced offense led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Quinshon Judkins and (when healthy) wide receiver Tre Harris.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is the starter again after not playing a snap against South Florida. Milroe needs help from his supporting cast — particularly the offensive line — and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who can find ways to make use of his QB’s running ability.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama has won the last seven meetings, outscoring Ole Miss by an average score of 52.8-25.3. The Tide has three games with 60-plus points against the Rebels in that span, including a 723-yard, 63-point explosion in 2020. … Saban is 28-3 against his former assistants but all three losses have come since the 2021 season. Kiffin was his offensive coordinator from 2014-16. … The teams have met 12 previous times when both were ranked, with Alabama winning nine of them. ,,, The Rebels are averaging 18.4 yards per completion, which leads all FBS schools with 50 passes completed. … Ole Miss has gotten off to 3-0 starts in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013-15.

Kickoff is at 2:30PM from Bryant-Denny Stadium on WAKA Action 8.

