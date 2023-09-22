Opp police searching for missing teenager

by WAKA Action 8 News

Opp police need your help in finding a missing teenager.

Police want to find 15-year-old Sarah Jean Campbell. She was last seen on Thursday, September 21, at about 9:30PM wearing a black tank top, black pants, black hoodie and carrying a red backpack on Arnold Street in Opp.

She is described as being 5’5″ tall and about 150 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah Campbell, contact the Opp Police Department at (334) 493-4511 or call 911.