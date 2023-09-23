Ballet and the Beasts returns to the Montgomery Zoo September 29

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Zoo will once again host Ballet and the Beasts.

The one night only performance will take place on Friday, September 29. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the performances start at 6:30 p.m.

In cooperation with Troy University, Alabama State University, and the Montgomery Symphony, the Montgomery Ballet’s Ballet and the Beasts will feature a five-part performance with the Montgomery Ballet opening with Carnival of the Animals and Animals of the Classical Ballet.

It will then be followed by two performances featuring the Troy University and Alabama State University dance troupes, and performances presented by a quartet from the.Montgomery Symphony.

Officials with the Montgomery Zoo say the performances are fun for all ages, boys and girls. Admission is free and picnics blankets, lawn chairs and coolers are welcome.

There will be a bleacher section available for additional seating. Select concessions will be available for purchase.

Prior to the performance, the Montgomery Zoo’s Education Department will display a live animal presentation featuring various animal education ambassadors.

The Montgomery Zoo will also be accepting non-perishable and canned food donations for the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, contact the Montgomery Ballet at montgomeryballet.org or by phone at 334-409-0522 or 334-721-3687.