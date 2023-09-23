Residents in 6 states – including Alabama – asked to mail in deceased butterflies, moths, and skippers to help scientists

by WAKA Action 8 News

Residents in 6 states – including Alabama – are being asked to mail in deceased butterflies, moths, and skippers to help U.S. Geological Survey scientists establish a Lepidoptera Research Collection. The pilot study includes Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

These specimens will help USGS scientists identify contaminants and environmental factors that could be contributing to the decline of insect populations. Citizen participation will ensure enough specimens throughout the nation are available to answer research questions.

The USGS Environmental Organic Chemistry (EOC) unit, located at the USGS Kansas Water Science Center, will specifically be looking at the occurrence of antibiotics, pesticides, hormones, and mycotoxins in Lepidoptera. Citizens can mail their specimens to:

USGS LRC 1217 Biltmore Drive

Lawrence, KS 66049

The deadline is November 1, 2023.