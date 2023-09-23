Sunshine, warm Sunday; low-end rain chances return next week

by Ben Lang

Fall began on a nice note across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky throughout the day, with fair-weather clouds and no rain. Saturday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s again. Sunday look pleasant with highs near 90°, and a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Low end-rain chances return to our area next week. Monday looks mainly dry, but stray showers may form during the afternoon. Much of our area remains rain-free with sunshine and fair-weather clouds. Temperatures warm to near 90°. Isolated showers appear possible Tuesday through Thursday. The rain chance likely decreases next Friday, then drops to nil next weekend. Temperatures remain near-normal, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.