Alabama State University football player suspended after incident at Florida A&M

by WAKA Action 8 News

An Alabama State University football player has been suspended after a video shows him punching a security guard at Saturday’s away game against Florida A&M. Without naming the player, ASU released a statement saying, “We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the program, effective immediately.”

The video circulating on social media shows an ASU player being taunted by students in the Florida A&M stands. A security officer steps in between the player and the students and is then punched by the ASU player.