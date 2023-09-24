Multiple people injured in overnight shooting at Tuskegee University

by WAKA Action 8 News

Four people have been injured following an overnight shooting at Tuskegee University.

Tuskegee University officials tell Action 8 News that the incident happened at an unauthorized party at the West Commons housing complex.

Two campus visitors were treated at an area hospital for gunshot wounds and two Tuskegee students were injured trying to leave the area. The two Tuskegee students have since been released and have returned to campus.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is cooperating with local law enforcement agencies as part of the investigation.

The university is offering counseling resources to its students.