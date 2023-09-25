Arrest made in deadly Labor Day motel shooting

WAKA Action 8 News,
Posted:
Updated:

by WAKA Action 8 News

Img 8087

Arrest made in deadly Labor Day motel shooting./Source: WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the deadly motel shooting on Labor Day.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan Joseph O’Neil Thomas has been arrested and charged with the death of 20-year-old Adrianna Conville.

Court records say Thomas fatally shot Conville multiple times with a 9mm pistol.

Thomas is also charged with attempted murder for the unidentified male who was shot and taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. No word on his condition at this time.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. MPD doesn’t disclose the names of businesses, but a crew on the scene identified it as the Motel 6.

Once officers arrived, they found Conville with a fatal gunshot wound. Conville was pronounced dead on the scene.

Thomas is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Categories: Crime, Montgomery Metro, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts