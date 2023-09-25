Arrest made in deadly Labor Day motel shooting

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the deadly motel shooting on Labor Day.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan Joseph O’Neil Thomas has been arrested and charged with the death of 20-year-old Adrianna Conville.

Court records say Thomas fatally shot Conville multiple times with a 9mm pistol.

Thomas is also charged with attempted murder for the unidentified male who was shot and taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. No word on his condition at this time.