Arrest made in deadly Labor Day motel shooting
Montgomery police have made an arrest in the deadly motel shooting on Labor Day.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan Joseph O’Neil Thomas has been arrested and charged with the death of 20-year-old Adrianna Conville.
Court records say Thomas fatally shot Conville multiple times with a 9mm pistol.
Thomas is also charged with attempted murder for the unidentified male who was shot and taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. No word on his condition at this time.
The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. MPD doesn’t disclose the names of businesses, but a crew on the scene identified it as the Motel 6.
Once officers arrived, they found Conville with a fatal gunshot wound. Conville was pronounced dead on the scene.
Thomas is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.