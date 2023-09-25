Cyclist in Prattville accident dies from injuries

by WAKA Action 8 News

A cyclist in an accident involving a truck earlier this month in Prattville has died.

Details are limited, but Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells Action 8 News that the cyclist passed away from their injuries received in the accident that happened on September 10.

Chief Thompson said the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

As with standard procedure with the department, all facts from the investigation will be presented to a Grand Jury.