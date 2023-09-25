U.S. Marshals search for Selma capital murder suspect

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma family continues to grief over the murder of 23 year old family member — who was found dead back in May.

People who lose their lives in a homicide — are not the only victims. Grieving loved ones — are murder victims too.

Four months after her 23 year old son Joseph Goodwin was found murdered in Selma — Roseta Shields — is still trying to cope with the violent way he died.

“A gunshot wound to the chest and he was burned up in his car. I mean, I’m still shocked behind it cause I know that my child didn’t bother nobody,” said Shields.

“Hearing that that happened to him, cause he wasn’t that type of person, it was like someone just stabbed you and just took your heart clean out your chest,” said Cristal Morrow.

Shields says Goodwin had worked as a welder — and was a good person. She says the silence surrounding his murder investigation is making their whole family feel some kind of way.

“Like nobody don’t, they ain’t concerned. Like his life don’t even matter,” said Shields.

“I heard nothing about it on the news or nothing. It like, to me it’s like hush hush,” said Rosie Goodwin.

Investigators identified 24 year old Deonte Olds as a suspect in the case. And a warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of capital murder.

Lt. Ray Blanks say U.S. Marshals are searching for Olds — right now.

“The U.S. Marshals is a fugitive taskforce. Their duties everyday is to track down wanted suspects all over this country. Once they apprehend him, no matter where he at, we’ll go get him,” Blanks said.

“I just want justice. I just want justice,” said Shields.