Montgomery Police Department relieves officer of duty

The Montgomery Police Department says it has started disciplinary proceedings against an officer.

Police say the proceedings come after 24-year-old officer Gregory Harvey was charged with third-degree theft of property and nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say they placed him on administrative leave today after being made aware of the criminal allegations.

Harvey was assigned to the patrol division and joined the department in 2020.

 

