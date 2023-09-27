Dallas Co. Courthouse Admin Building Opens in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The new Dallas County Courthouse Administrative Building — is now up and running — an open for public use.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the new building represents an upgrade — to county facilities — and county services.

Dallas County officials held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony — for the new Dallas County Courthouse Administrative Building. Then opened it up — for people to take a look inside.

“We have several of our departments located within the building,” said Nunn.

“Our tax collector is in the building, our tax assessor, our tags, license inspector, commission and our HR department.”

Nunn says it’s a county building — like no other in the state.

“We have a drive-thru,” said Nunn.

“You can purchase your tags through drive-thru. You don’t have to get out of the car And then you also can pay your property tax through the drive-thru.”

“We want to get you in and get you out,” said Tax Collector Tanika Wagner-Neely.

Nunn says the goal is to make doing business with the county — quick — easy — and convenient for residents. He says the project to purchase and renovate the 22,000 square foot facility — only cost about $2 million dollars.

“We renovated the downstairs. That’s governmental services. The upstairs is being rented out to private entities,” Nunn said.

The county bought the property from Regions Bank — back in January of 20-21.