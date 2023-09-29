Auburn hopes for upset in hosting No. 1 Georgia in Deep South’s Oldest Football Rivalry

by WAKA Action 8 News

Auburn is seeking to show progress under first-year coach Hugh Freeze and beat the Bulldogs for the first time in seven years when the Tigers host Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Georgia faces its first road test after starting the season with four straight home games. The Bulldogs will be looking for a faster start offensively after outscoring their opponents only 17-7 in the opening quarter.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn quarterback vs. Georgia defensive front. The Tigers have struggled mightily on offense, and they went through three quarterbacks — Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner — in last week’s ugly 27-10 loss at Texas A&M. Auburn threw for a total of 56 yards in the game, completing just 9 of 26 passes while giving up seven sacks. That doesn’t bode well against one of the nation’s best defenses. The Bulldogs are allowing just 11.3 points a game and will surely bring all kinds of pressure in hopes of disrupting whoever is taking the snaps.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: QB Carson Beck will be making the first road start of his career. The fourth-year player has been solid so far playing in front of the home folks, completing nearly 73% of his passes for 1,184 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. But he has largely faced lesser opposition, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in a hostile environment.

Auburn: RB Jarquez Hunter remains the most proven player on the Tigers offense, even if he has only a modest 143 yards and one touchdown in the three games he has played in. With backup Damari Alston (shoulder) out, Hunter could shoulder more of a load — along with Brian Battie, Jeremiah Cobb and athletic QB Ashford.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia has dominated the Deep South’s oldest rivalry in recent year with six straight victories, outscoring the Tigers 179-57. … Auburn has failed to score more than 14 points in a game since its last victory over Georgia, a 40-17 triumph late in the 2017 regular season. … The Bulldogs have been No. 1 in The Associated Press poll since claiming the top spot Oct. 16, 2022. … Georgia has a school-record 21-game winning streak. … Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart set a new SEC record for most victories through his first 100 career games, improving to 85-15 with last week’s win over UAB. … Auburn has forced a league-high eight turnovers through four games with a pair of defensive scores.

Series record: Georgia leads 63-56-8.

The game is at 2:30PM CT on WAKA Action 8.

