Cornfield County Farms Pumpkin Patch in Wetumpka opening for season

by WAKA Action 8 News

It’s officially fall, which means it’s time to visit the pumpkin patch!

The Cornfield County Farms Pumpkin Patch in Wetumpka is gearing up for opening weekend, which starts Saturday, Sept. 30.

Preschool students from around the area came out Friday to enjoy this year’s harvest and activities ahead of the grand opening.

Along with the pumpkin patch, there are many activities to enjoy on the farm including a corn maze, a sunflower maze, corn cob canyon and a zipline.

The pumpkin patch is open September 30-October 29. The hours are: Saturdays 10AM-5PM; Sundays 1-5PM and Monday- Friday by appointment for groups. The price is $12.50 per person, with children 2 and under free. The price includes a pumpkin.

It’s located at the corner of Redland Road and Willow Springs Road in Wetumpka.