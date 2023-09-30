Clanton man killed in ATV wreck in Chilton County

by WAKA Action 8 News

A Clanton man was killed in a crash in Chilton County involving an ATV.

Alabama State Troopers say 44-year-old Leighton Nelson was driving the ATV that left the roadway, then came back on the roadway and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 3:30PM Thursday on Chilton County 477, about eight miles from Clanton.

