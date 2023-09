by WAKA Action 8 News

A Dadeville man has died of the injuries he suffered in a single-car crash in Lee County.

Alabama State Troopers say 19-year-old Anthony Tyler was driving a car that hit a tree. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt.

Tyler was taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where he later died.

The wreck happened at about 11:30PM Thursday on U.S. Highway 280 about one mile west of Auburn.