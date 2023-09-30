Man killed in crash in Butler County

by WAKA Action 8 News

A man was killed in Butler County when an SUV hit his parked vehicle that he was inside.

Alabama State Troopers say 60-year-old Brian Paul Walton of Memphis, Tennessee, was in a parked Lexus NX3 that was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 22-year-oldTre’Lyn Tysean Kent of McKenzie. Walton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kent was taken to Andalusia Health for treatment.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 31, approximately five miles north of McKenzie at around 10:01AM Friday.