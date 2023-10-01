Troy hands Georgia State first loss, 28-7 in Atlanta

by WAKA Action 8 News

Gunnar Watson threw for 256 yards and Kimani Vidal ran for a touchdown and pulled in a 14-yard scoring pass as Troy handed Georgia State its first loss, 28-7 in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday night.

Troy forced three turnovers and held the Panthers scoreless in the second half.

Scott Taylor Renfroe kicked field goals of 22 and 38 yards in the first half to stake Troy to a 6-0 lead but Marcus Carroll capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter to give Georgia State a 7-6 lead at intermission.

Damien Taylor put Troy in front for good, breaking off a 45-yard run for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half and Watson hit Vidal for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to make it 21-7 after three quarters. Vidal added a last-minute score on a 6-yard run.

Watson was 23-of-30 passing, finding Jabre Barber seven times for 121 yards. Vidal carried 23 times for 76 yards.

Darren Grainger was 19-of-29 passing to lead Georgia State (4-1, 1-1) but was picked off twice.

