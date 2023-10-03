Nationwide EAS test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

by WAKA Action 8 News

A nationwide test of the federal emergency alert system will be broadcast at approximately 1:20 p.m. CDT to cellphones, televisions and radios across the United States at around the same time.

Most people with cellular phones will receive an emergency alert message, as will most whose televisions or radios are turned on when the test happens.

As CBS News reports, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct Wednesday’s test in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission. Emergency alert messages that make up the test are divided into two groups — the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for radios and televisions, and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for wireless phones — although both are scheduled to happen at once.

People who receive the test alert on their phones will see a message that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

This will be the third nationwide test of wireless alerts, and the second nationwide test transmitted to all cellphones, FEMA said in a statement.