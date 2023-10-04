Montgomery police searching for missing man

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing man.

69-year-old Tommy Louis Mitchell was last seen on October 4 around 4:30 p.m. on Madison Avenue.

Police say Mitchell may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mitchell is described as 5’11” and weighs 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tommy Louis Mitchell, you are urged to contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-3844 or call 911.