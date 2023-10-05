No. 11 Alabama visits Texas A&M in matchup of 4-1 SEC West teams

by WAKA Action 8 News

The winner of Saturday’s game between No. 11 Alabama and Texas A&M would likely take control of its fate in the SEC West and gains a measure of credibility back after early losses. Both teams are 4-1 heading into the matchup at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Alabama is trying to re-establish itself as a national contender after falling to Texas and continue a revitalization of the offense. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies also opened league play with two double-digit victories, but this is their chance to stamp themselves as SEC contenders after a loss to Miami.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s offensive line against Texas A&M’s talent-laden defensive front. The SEC’s top-rated defense is allowing just 96.2 rushing yards a game with one touchdown on the ground. They’re also second in the SEC with four sacks a game, the same number Alabama has allowed to earn its 13th-place SEC ranking.

Tide coach Nick Saban did say freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor and the line as a whole are coming off their best game. But there have also been a number of issues with botched shotgun snaps. Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper and Shemar Turner have been disruptive forces on the front seven.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe, who made his first career start against his home state Aggies last season, seems to be coming into his own. Milroe has completed 27 of 33 passes (81.8%) over the past two games for 389 yards with an interception and touchdown. He also ran for a 53-yard touchdown against Mississippi State.

Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith needs just 45 receiving yards to become the first player in SEC history with 2,000 receiving yards and 250-plus yards in rushing, punt returns and kick returns. Smith scored on an 82-yard punt return against Arkansas as part of a career-best 202 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Saban is 29-3 against teams run by his former assistants, including a 5-1 record against the Aggies’ Fisher. … Texas A&M’s defense is holding opponents to a 23.4% conversion rate on third downs, third-best nationally. … Texas A&M has seven sacks in each of its past two games, the most in consecutive games since joining the SEC in 2012. … Alabama has won 51 of its last 52 games when scoring a touchdown in its opening possession. Texas A&M is 33-5 when scoring first under Fisher and 32-2 when leading after the first quarter.

Series record: Alabama leads 12-3.

Kickoff is at 2:30PM CDT Saturday on WAKA Action 8.