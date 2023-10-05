State inmate accused of attacking prison officer

by WAKA Action 8 News

An inmate at Staton Prison in Elmore County is accused of attacking a prison officer.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says on Tuesday, a correctional officer observed inmate Okiemute Omatie entering his dorm with a weapon. ADOC says the officer called for assistance and ordered Omatie to drop the weapon.

ADOC says Omatie refused the order and was administered a chemical spray. ADOC says Omatie then attacked the officer.

The officer was taken to the Health Care Unit for assessment and then taken to a hospital for treatment.

ADOC says Omatie, 28, is serving a 20-year sentence for an arson case from Etowah County.