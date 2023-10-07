Israel Prime Minister: We are “at war” after Hamas attack

by WAKA Action 8 News

The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Israel says at least 40 people have died.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was “at war” and called for a mass mobilization of army reserves. The invasion revived memories of the 1973 war practically 50 years to the day.

Israel says in addition to those killed, hundreds have been wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years. Also, an unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians had been seized and taken into Gaza. At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel’s retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded.

Hospitals in Israel are treating hundreds of wounded people, including dozens in critical condition.

Netanyahu promises to exact a “huge price” from Hamas. Netanyahu told his Security Cabinet on Saturday that Israel’s first goal is to “cleanse the area” of militants and regain control of the southern communities that were attacked.

“The second goal, at the same time, is to exact a huge price from the enemy, also in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

He called on the nation to remain calm and unite “to achieve our highest goal — victory in the war.”

The White House said Saturday that it “unequivocally condemns” the Hamas attacks.

“We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks,” said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

“The U.S. unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism.”

Watson said Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, has spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi. The U.S. and Israel are remaining in close touch, Watson said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament members opened their session Saturday by chanting “Death to Israel” and “Israel will be doomed, Palestine will be the conqueror.” State TV showed dozens of parliament members gathered in center of the parliament chamber. Iranian TV aired footage of missiles being launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel and interviewed analysts who supported the Hamas attack.

Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate halt to fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack. A statement Saturday by the Saudi Foreign Ministry also called for both sides to protect civilians and exercise restraint.

Saudi Arabia long has backed the Palestinians and called for the implementation of a two-state solution based on Israel’s 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

The U.S. has been trying to negotiate a wide-ranging deal to get Saudi Arabia to agree to diplomatically recognize Israel, which could include the kingdom getting more American security guarantees and expansive aid to its nuclear program.

Russia says it is in contact with all sides and urges a cease-fire. Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister and former ambassador to Israel and Egypt, told the state Tass agency Saturday that Moscow has been in touch with “all parties (of the conflict), including Arab countries” and urged “an immediate cease-fire and peace” between Hamas and Israel. Bogdanov did not specify which Arab states Russian diplomats were speaking to.

