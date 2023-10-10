Auburn’s Madison Scheer earns SEC Volleyball Player of the Week & AVCA/ GameChanger National Player of the Week

Auburn Volleyball

by Lindsey Bonner

After helping the Tigers go 2-0 over the weekend in Gainesville, Outside Hitter Madison Scheer was named the SEC Volleyball Player of the Week.

In the Tiger’s win against number nine Florida, Scheer recorded 14 kills in three sets. Then, when Auburn took down South Carolina Scheer recorded 19 kills in three sets.

This is the first time this season that an Auburn Volleyball Team member has been selected for SEC Weekly Honors and is the second time that Scheer has been selected for the award in her career. In addition to receiving the SEC Weekly Honors, Scheer was also selected as the AVCA/ GameChanger National Player of the Week.

(Information from Auburn University)