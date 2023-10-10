Opelika police need help finding sexual abuse suspect

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a sexual abuse case and is seeking your help in identifying the pictured subject.

Investigators released a sketch drawing of an unknown subject who is wanted for a sexual abuse investigation. Police say the incident occurred on September 22 at around 3:00PM.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the area of Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway when the suspect described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and a shirt beard, inappropriately grabbed the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to notify them or contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.