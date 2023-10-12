8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Family Dollar recalls hundreds of products

by WAKA Action 8 News

8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT – Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products that were sold in Alabama and nearly two dozen other states.

The recall includes over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and toothpaste. The company says the items “were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements” before being shipped.

The items were sold between June 1-October 4.

You can return the recalled items to the store for a refund without needing a receipt, the company said.

If you have questions, you can call (844) 636-7687 between 8AM-4PM CT.

