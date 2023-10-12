Montgomery police officer facing criminal charges

by Glenn Halbrooks

The Montgomery Police Department has announced that an officer is facing criminal charges and is facing disciplinary proceedings.

Police say 27-year-old police officer Justin Davis has been charged with domestic violence – third degree assault and assault with bodily fluids.  

The department says it has relieved Davis of duty and placed him on administrative leave.

Davis was assigned to the Patrol Division and joined MPD in 2019, according to the department.

 

