Two men charged with murder in Opelika after missing man’s remains found

by Glenn Halbrooks

Opelika police say two men have been charged with murder after the remains of a man who had been missing since last month were found Wednesday.

As Action 8 News has reported, 28-year-old Reggie Cornelius Stokes were reported missing on September 22. Police say his remains were found Wednesday in woods near the 100 block of Bay Court.

Police say they’ve charged 40-year-old Matthew James Dillon and 40-year-old Francis Harland Hamblin with murder. They say both men recently moved to the Opelika area, Dillon from Ohio and Hamblin from New York.

Police say the investigation is continuing. If you have information that might help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.