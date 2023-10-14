Tallapoosa County woman killed in Chambers County crash
A woman from Tallapoosa County has been killed in a wreck in Chambers County.
Alabama State Troopers say 61-year-old Laverne Brooks of Camp Hill was driving a car that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck driven by 62-year-old Allen Higgins of Roanoke.
Investigators say Brooks was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened at around 8:14AM today on Chambers County 48 near Chambers County 44, approximately nine miles west of LaFayette.