Tallapoosa County woman killed in Chambers County crash

by WAKA Action 8 News

A woman from Tallapoosa County has been killed in a wreck in Chambers County.

Alabama State Troopers say 61-year-old Laverne Brooks of Camp Hill was driving a car that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck driven by 62-year-old Allen Higgins of Roanoke.

Investigators say Brooks was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 8:14AM today on Chambers County 48 near Chambers County 44, approximately nine miles west of LaFayette.