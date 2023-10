by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have arrested a man in a fatal shooting.

Police say 58-year-old Anthony Jones of Montgomery has been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 62-year-old Andrew Smith, Jr. of Montgomery.

Investigators say at about 5:21PM Saturday, they were called to the 200 block of West Patton Avenue. That’s where they found Smith, who was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other details.