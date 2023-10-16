Man killed in Butler County crash

by WAKA Action 8 News

A man has been killed in a crash in Butler County.

Alabama State Troopers say 48-year-old Clinton Jeffrey Waltz of the Dale County town of Newton was driving a car that collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Casey Carroll Callister of Citronelle.

Newton was pronounced dead at the scene, while Callister was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The wreck happened on Alabama 106, about 14 miles west of Brantley at about 1:10PM Friday. Information was released today.